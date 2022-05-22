Skip to main content
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mapped: Census miscounted population of 14 states

Stef W. Kight
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

The 2020 census undercounted or overcounted the populations of 14 states at a statistically significant rate — including Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, and Texas, according to follow-up survey results released this month.

Why it matters: States gain or lose congressional seats based on census data. The new survey findings cannot be used to correct congressional reapportionment, meaning the miscounts will stick.

  • The decennial data also is used to decide how district lines are redrawn and how various federal funds get distributed.
  • The pandemic and the Trump administration's handling of the census created new challenges to ensuring everyone was counted.

What they're saying: The U.S. Census Bureau said in its report that the count "faced many challenges such as conducting fieldwork during the COVID-19 pandemic" and "controversy around a proposed citizenship question and changes in the duration of the Nonresponse Followup operation."

