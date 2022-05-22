Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

The 2020 census undercounted or overcounted the populations of 14 states at a statistically significant rate — including Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, and Texas, according to follow-up survey results released this month.

Why it matters: States gain or lose congressional seats based on census data. The new survey findings cannot be used to correct congressional reapportionment, meaning the miscounts will stick.

The decennial data also is used to decide how district lines are redrawn and how various federal funds get distributed.

The pandemic and the Trump administration's handling of the census created new challenges to ensuring everyone was counted.

What they're saying: The U.S. Census Bureau said in its report that the count "faced many challenges such as conducting fieldwork during the COVID-19 pandemic" and "controversy around a proposed citizenship question and changes in the duration of the Nonresponse Followup operation."