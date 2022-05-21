Skip to main content
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Zelensky proposes compensation for "victims of Russian aggression"

Shawna Chen
Photo of Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a screen
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in a live video during the opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a deal Friday to secure compensation for countries that "suffered from Russia's actions."

Why it matters: Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told the U.S. Helsinki Commission earlier this month that Russia has committed nearly 10,000 war crimes over the course of the war. A compensation deal would show aggressors that they will be held accountable for their actions at the international level, Zelensky said.

What he's saying: "We invite the partner countries to sign a multilateral agreement and create a mechanism through which each and every one who has suffered from Russia's actions will be able to receive compensation for all losses," he said in a Telegram post.

  • "Under such an agreement, Russian funds and property under the jurisdiction of partner countries must be seized or frozen, and then confiscated and directed to a specially created fund from which all victims of Russian aggression can receive appropriate compensation."
  • "That would be fair," he said. "And Russia will feel the true weight of every missile, every bomb, every projectile it has fired at us."

The big picture: G7 countries have said they will provide nearly $20 billion in financial aid for Ukraine.

Axios' Jonathan Swan will interview Zelensky Monday, May 23 at 2pm ET. Join the livestream here.

Go deeper