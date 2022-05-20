Longtime digital exec Meredith Artley out at CNN

Meredith Artley, the longtime SVP and editor-in-chief of CNN Digital Worldwide, is out at the network, according to a memo obtained by Axios. The news was first noted on a staff call with head of CNN Worldwide Chris Licht.

Why it matters: She's the latest executive to leave the company after CNN's parent company Warner Media merged with Discovery last month.

Artley was a top executive under former CNN President Jeff Zucker. Longtime CNN digital lead Andrew Morse left last month after leading the charge at CNN's now-defunct streaming service CNN+.

Details: Artley was with CNN for more than a dozen years.

Two sources note Artley was frustrated in the wake of corporate shakeups.

The merger and other corporate drama led to a number of leadership changes. After Zucker left, CNN executives Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz were named "interim co-heads for CNN," until the merger with Discovery was complete. Chris Licht took over as head of the network in May.

What they're saying: "I'm so proud to have played a role in guiding, growing and championing CNN's journalism across our digital platforms all these years," Artley said in a departure note to staff.