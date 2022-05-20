Biden fights current of soaring housing prices

It's more expensive than ever to rent or buy a home, with prices spiking significantly over the past couple of years, according to data from Zillow.

Why it matters: The Biden administration unveiled its affordable housing plan on Monday, as it attempts to tackle rising prices — and the broader problem of inflation.

Earlier this month, President Biden called inflation his "top domestic priority."

By the numbers: As of April, a typical U.S. home was worth $344,000 — up from $270,000 at the end of 2020.