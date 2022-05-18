Gen Z workers crave career stability

Data: WakeField via iCIMS Class of COVID-19 report; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Younger workers, in the aftermath of the pandemic, are craving a more traditional work experience with employers who accept them for who they are.

Why it matters: Companies across industries are trying to figure out the right way to meet employees' new needs — such as hybrid work requirements and benefits — amid a labor market that still favors workers.

State of play: Among recent grads, mental health support is the top career expectation, according to a new survey of 1,000 young adults from iCIMS, a talent acquisition software provider.

91% of those surveyed (class of 2020, 2021 or 2021 undergrads) said they care how long they stay with an employer.

Nearly 70% say they actually see themselves staying long term.

The big picture: The upheaval that graduating college students have lived through over the past three years has changed their perspective on what they want and need.

“Stability is key for them,” Rhea Moss, director of data insights and customer intelligence at iCIMS, tells Axios.

What to watch: Younger workers are diligent about researching the companies they work for as well as their potential managers, according to the study.