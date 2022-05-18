Gen Z workers crave career stability
Younger workers, in the aftermath of the pandemic, are craving a more traditional work experience with employers who accept them for who they are.
Why it matters: Companies across industries are trying to figure out the right way to meet employees' new needs — such as hybrid work requirements and benefits — amid a labor market that still favors workers.
State of play: Among recent grads, mental health support is the top career expectation, according to a new survey of 1,000 young adults from iCIMS, a talent acquisition software provider.
- 91% of those surveyed (class of 2020, 2021 or 2021 undergrads) said they care how long they stay with an employer.
- Nearly 70% say they actually see themselves staying long term.
The big picture: The upheaval that graduating college students have lived through over the past three years has changed their perspective on what they want and need.
- “Stability is key for them,” Rhea Moss, director of data insights and customer intelligence at iCIMS, tells Axios.
What to watch: Younger workers are diligent about researching the companies they work for as well as their potential managers, according to the study.
- "[This generation] is being very particular about the company they'd want to work for where they feel that they can bring their whole, true self to work," says Moss.