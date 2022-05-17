Supreme Court makes it easier for rich donors to bankroll candidates

The Supreme Court has boosted high-dollar donors' abilities to personally enrich candidates — including ones like the wealthy individuals pouring millions into their own campaigns this year — if they prevail on Election Day.

Why it matters: The court's ruling Monday is one more decision bypassing post-Watergate and other campaign finance restrictions. A 6-3 majority struck down rules limiting candidates from raising funds after their elections to repay the money they loaned to their campaign.

Wealthy candidates who lend millions to their campaigns can secure public office, then go to their top donors for sums that could reach the millions.

They can seek contributions to repay themselves and then deposit the money directly into their personal bank accounts.

While the donations are capped at the amount of the candidate's campaign loan, the risk of corruption is "self-evident and acute," according to the Campaign Legal Center.

The good-government group filed an amicus brief in the case.

Between the lines: The current midterm cycle has seen a huge number of wealthy self-funders.

Ninety-five House and Senate candidates have already loaned their campaigns more than $250,000, according to Federal Election Commission records.

In Tuesday's U.S. Senate primary in Pennsylvania, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz faces off against hedge funder David McCormick and former Trump administration official Carla Sands.

Oz has loaned $12 million to his own campaign. McCormick has loaned $11 million and Sands has chipped in $3.9 million for her race.

In Arizona, Republican businessman Jim Lamon has loaned his Senate campaign $13 million.

In Alabama, Republican Mike Durant has loaned about $2.6 million to his Senate campaign.

In Wisconsin, Democrat Alex Lasry has loaned his Senate campaign more than $7 million. His primary opponent, Sarah Godlewski, has loaned hers nearly $3 million.

The big picture: Under prior campaign finance rules, candidates could only raise up to $250,000 after an election to reimburse themselves.

On Monday, the high court struck down that cap.

Under the court's ruling, a candidate who lends millions to his or her campaign is now in a position to solicit that — plus far more in traditional donations — after they've been elected and hold office.

While individual donors are still bound by the per-election contribution cap — $2,900 in 2022 — the Supreme Court decision means candidates can collect far more from them on aggregate to repay their own loans.

Wealthy candidates often argue they will avoid any conflicts of interest while in office by self-financing their campaigns. Now, they have an unfettered way to make themselves whole after voters have gone to the polls.

Between the lines: The Supreme Court disagreed with any concerns as it ruled in a case brought by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The Harvard Law graduate argued the $250,000 cap violated the First Amendment without addressing legitimate corruption concerns.

"The Government is unable to identify a single case of quid pro quo corruption in this context," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in his majority opinion.

The key question is what constitutes that sort of conduct.

Under Supreme Court precedent, it requires an explicit quid pro quo; buying access and influence generally isn't considered a corrupt act in itself.

What to watch: The court's decision is retroactive.

Campaigns this cycle that have candidate loans on the books will be able to take advantage of the new rules after their elections.

What they're saying: Tara Mallow, Campaign Legal's senior director for campaign finance litigation, called the court's decision "disappointing but not surprising."