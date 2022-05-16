The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in his challenge to a federal rule that puts a cap on post-election political donations that help campaigns repay personal loans from candidates.

Driving the news: "This provision burdens core political speech without proper justification," Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for a 6-3 majority, said.

The court ruled that the federal law, which was passed in 2002 as part of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, was a violation of a political candidate’s free expression under the First Amendment.

"The question is whether this restriction violates the First Amendment rights of candidates and their campaigns to engage in political speech," Roberts wrote.

"But there is no doubt that the law does burden First Amendment electoral speech, and any such law must at least be justified by a permissible interest," he added.

The big picture: The law puts a $250,000 cap on the amount of money raised after an election that campaigns can use to repay candidates for personal loans, Axios previously reported.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) argued that the law seeks to prevent the appearance of quid pro quo corruption, per the Washington Post.

Cruz loaned his campaign $260,000 before his 2018 election as a direct challenge to the rule and sued the FEC in 2019.

State of play: Good government groups have warned the court's position will allow high-dollar political donors to effectively put money directly in the pockets of elected officials.

A candidate who wins a federal election can now immediately turn around and solicit money explicitly earmarked for his or her own bank account.

That creates "a self-evident and acute risk of corruption," according to the Campaign Legal Center, which filed an amicus brief opposing Cruz's position.

What they're saying: "Sen. Cruz is gratified that the Supreme Court ruled that the existing law imposed an unconstitutional restriction on free speech that unfairly benefited incumbent politicians and the super wealthy," a Cruz spokesperson said in a statement.

"This landmark decision will help invigorate our democratic process by making it easier for challengers to take on and defeat career politicians."

Axios' Lachlan Markay contributing reporting.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from Sen. Ted Cruz's spokesperson.