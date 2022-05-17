Saudi deputy defense minister in D.C. for high-level meetings

Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman is visiting Washington this week for security talks with senior White House and Pentagon officials, two U.S. officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The U.S. is trying to improve relations with Saudi Arabia as it pushes the kingdom to increase its oil output, and ahead President Biden's upcoming visit to the Middle East toward end of June.

Flashback: Prince Khalid, who is the younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was the Saudi ambassador to Washington when Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in 2018.

He left the post several months later in the aftermath of the killing, and was appointed deputy minister of defense.

He previously visited Washington in July 2021 to meet senior White House officials.

Driving the news: Prince Khalid is in Washington to lead the Saudi delegation to the U.S.-Saudi Strategic Joint Planning Committee, a White House National Security Council spokesperson told Axios.