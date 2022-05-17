FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster for children 5-11

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Driving the news: "While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease," FDA commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.

State of play: Children aged 5-11 can get their first booster shot five months "at least five months after completion of a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine," the FDA said.

The booster shot is 10 micrograms, which is the same dosage this age group received in their primary series and a third of that given to people aged 12 and older.

What we're watching: The decision will now go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for approval.

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.