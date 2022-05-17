Arm CEO says being part of SoftBank gave it time to pivot

The new CEO of Arm says that the designer of microprocessors is growing again — following its failed sale to Nvidia — thanks to a strategy to move beyond the stagnant smartphone market.

Why it matters: With the Nvidia deal scuttled by opposition from regulators and competitors, cash-strapped parent company SoftBank is now looking to spin out Arm as a separate public company.

What they're saying: "The years under SoftBank gave us the air cover we needed to do a bit of a pivot," Arm CEO Rene Haas told Axios.

The big picture: When Nvidia was trying to buy Arm, it made the case to regulators that the designer of microprocessors was stuck in the saturated mobile market and faced "significant financial headwinds."

Haas said that business was actually relatively flat for the prior several years, as Arm worked with customers to craft Arm-based chips for new markets and then get those chips designed into products. "We knew that was going to happen," Haas said.

But financial results released last week show the company's years-long efforts to diversify itself are paying off with record revenue and a burgeoning pipeline of new customers.

Catch up quick: SoftBank had hoped to sell Arm to Nvidia in a deal initially valued at $40 billion. However, the companies scrapped the effort in February after the FTC sued to block the deal and regulatory approval became unlikely.

Arm doesn't make chips, or even design entire semiconductors, but its chip blueprints are used in everything from smartphones to cars to data centers.

Haas, who had been running Arm's intellectual property business, took over as chief executive after the Nvidia deal was cancelled and longtime CEO Simon Segars stepped down.

By the numbers: Arm's latest quarterly results, released last week, show a company that has maintained its strong position in mobile while growing its business supplying chips for cars, servers and other internet-connected devices.

Arm took in $2.7 billion in revenue for the fiscal year, the first time it has topped $2 billion.

Importantly for its future, the company took in more than $1 billion in licensing revenue. While Arm gets most of its revenue from per-chip royalties, the amount it takes in from licensing deals is often an indicator of growth in future royalties.

It took a while for Arm to get to this point. It helped that it made the transition as part of the much larger Softbank, rather than as a separate public company, as it was for much of its existence.

"The Arm that SoftBank bought was a great company, but very very concentrated in mobile," Haas said.

Details: Arm is starting to see real revenue from businesses that were once just aspirational targets on its PowerPoint slides.

In the data center, Microsoft offers Arm-based processors as an option for Azure, as does Amazon with AWS.

Cars are including more and more chips, many of them Arm-based, to handle everything from entertainment and navigation to driver assistance features.

Arm chips are also finding their way into all kinds of other devices, including networking gear and all manner of other Internet-of-things devices.

Even in computing, where Arm chips have struggled against those from Intel and AMD, the company is making some headway. Notably, Apple has switched to its Arm-based M-series of chips, while Haas said Arm is gaining ground at the low-end of the Chromebook market with machines powered by Rokchip and MediaTek.

The bottom line: "It's a combination of a strategy you put in place and then good timing and a little bit of good luck," Haas said.