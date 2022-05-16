Trump partially restricts himself from using Twitter

Former President Trump plans to partially restrict himself from using Twitter, according to a new federal securities filing from the blank check company taking his social network, Truth Social, public.

Why it matters: Trump previously said he wouldn't return to Twitter, even if reinstated by Elon Musk, but many believe it's a hollow promise.

What the filing says: "President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on TruthSocial and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours. Thereafter, he is free to post on any site to which he has access. Thus, TMTG has limited time to benefit from his posts and followers may not find it compelling to use TruthSocial to read his posts that quickly.

In addition, he may make a post from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time."

Between the lines: This certainly seems to give Trump a massive out, given the caveat about "political messaging." But would restrict Trump tweets on purely social issues, business matters, etc.

What to know: Truth Social still isn't a sure bet to go public, as the blank check company appears to still be under federal securities investigation (per the filing).

The bottom line: This filing was written in a way to hedge in case Trump runs again for president.