Karine Jean-Pierre held her first briefing as the White House press secretary Monday, honoring the 10 victims of the weekend mass shooting in Buffalo.

The big picture: Jean-Pierre began the press conference on a somber note, reading the names and telling the stories of "the lives lost and forever changed in Buffalo."

The latest: Thirteen people in total were shot, 3 of whom are expected to survive. Eleven of the 13 people were Black, police said.

A retired police officer, grocery store employees and Saturday shoppers were among those killed when the gunman opened fire in what authorities called a " straight-up racially motivated hate crime."

straight-up racially motivated hate crime."

What she's saying:

"We recognize their lives today and those lost affected by gun violence this weekend in Houston, in Southern California, Milwaukee and communities across the country.

And we honor the bravery of those in law enforcement who responded quickly and with professionalism in Buffalo, and risk their lives everyday to protect and serve their communities

— White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

What to watch: Jean-Pierre previewed Biden's upcoming trip to Buffalo, scheduled for Tuesday.

"They will comfort the families of the 10 people whose lives were so senselessly taken in this horrific shooting, and they will express gratitude for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try and protect and save lives," She said.

Jean-Pierre later during the conference pointed to the fact that she is the first Black, gay and immigrant woman to hold the press secretary position.