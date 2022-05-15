Nebraska governor says he would call special session to ban abortion if Roe overturned

Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Sunday he would call a special legislative session to "do more to protect pre-born babies" if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

What he's saying: "Nebraska is a pro-life state," Ricketts told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "I believe life begins at conception. And those are babies too."

"So, if Roe vs. Wade, which was a horrible constitutional decision, gets overturned by the Supreme Court, which we're hopeful of, here in Nebraska, we're going to take further steps to protect those pre-born babies."

Ricketts said if Roe is overturned, he will "work with our speaker of the legislature to work on a special session and do more to protect pre-born babies." He added, "We will have to wait and see what that decision is before we can take further steps, but that would certainly be my intention."

Ricketts added that he'd push for measures that do not include exceptions for rape and incest.

The backdrop: The landmark abortion case appears likely to be overturned after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion showed the high court is prepared to overrule the nearly 50-year precedent.

Background: Nebraska does not have a trigger law to make abortion illegal if Roe is overturned. An attempt to create a trigger law failed in the state's legislature in April, according to AP.

Abortion is currently legal through the 20th week of pregnancy in Nebraska.

