President Biden on Sunday called on Americans to "address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America" in the aftermath of the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 people dead on Saturday.

What they're saying: "Jill and I, like all of you, pray for the victims and their families and the devastated community," Biden said during remarks on Sunday at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service to honor the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

"A lone gunman armed with weapons of war and a hate-filled soul shot and killed 10 innocent people in cold blood at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon."

"We are still gathering the facts, but already the Justice Department stated publicly that it is investigating the matter as a hate crime, racially motivated act of white supremacy and extremism.

"And as they do we must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain in the soul of America. ... Hearts are heavy once again, but resolve must never ever waver."

The big picture: The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism.

Law enforcement officials in a press conference Saturday said the suspect, who pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree despite livestreaming the shooting, made a 200-mile drive from Conklin, New York, to conduct the attack on a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Thirteen people in total were shot, 3 of whom are expected to survive. Eleven of the 13 people were Black, police said

Go deeper: Remembering the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting