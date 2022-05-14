In photos: Abortion rights activists rally in D.C.

Thousands of people rallied in support of abortion rights at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on Saturday and more are expected to join for a march to the Supreme Court.
Why it matters: The demonstrations in D.C. and other cities are in response to a recently leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court, which suggested that the conservative-majority court is prepared to overturn or significantly alter Roe v. Wade.
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leak earlier this month but stressed that it did not represent the court's final decision.
The big picture: The Bans Off Our Bodies events were organized by several groups, including the Women’s March and Planned Parenthood, and thousands of protesters are expected to participate, according to the Washington Post.