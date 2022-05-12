California semi-automatic gun sales ban on under-21s ruled unconstitutional

California's ban on semi-automatic weapons sales to adults under 21 was ruled unconstitutional by a federal appeals court on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The court agreed in a 2-1 decision with the argument of the Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case challenging the law that took effect last July, saying it infringed on Second Amendment rights of adults between the ages of 18 and 20.

What they're saying: "America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote for the appeals court.

"Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms," Nelson added.

What to watch: The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta said it's reviewing the court's decision, per the Los Angeles Times.