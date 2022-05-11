Victims of Surfside condo collapse reach nearly $1 billion settlement

Tenants of the Surfside condo that collapsed last year have reached a $997 million settlement, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Lawyers involved in the class-action lawsuit unexpectedly announced the agreement on Wednesday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the collapse, which killed 98 people in Miami, Florida on June 24.

Details: The settlement, which is still pending final approval, would compensate victims and their families for losses of life and property.

The civil case includes insurance companies and the developers of an adjacent luxury building as defendants.

Judge Michael A. Hanzman of the Circuit Court in Miami-Dade County had initially approved a $83 million settlement that would go to condo unit owners to cover their property losses. That plan wouldn't compensate the families of the dead.

After facing lawsuits and investigations from survivors' and victims' lawyers, several contractors and consultants signed on to the settlement.

The developers of the adjacent building, who have weathered accusations that their construction work damaged the Surfside condo and contributed to its collapse, also joined the settlement despite maintaining their innocence.

The big picture: Video released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) showed evidence of extreme corrosion and overcrowded concrete reinforcement in the 12-story condo.

A NIST team is leading the investigation of the collapse, which reverberated across the U.S. as well as Latin America.

What to watch: The lawyers said Wednesday that the settlement could cross the $1 billion threshold if they are able to reach a deal with a remaining company.

Hanzman has said he hopes to finalize the settlement by June 24 and compensate the victims and their families by the fall.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.