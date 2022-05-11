Trump pick for Nebraska governor loses GOP primary

Businessman Jim Pillen on Tuesday beat out a Trump-backed candidate to win the GOP nomination for Nebraska governor, according to AP.

Why it matters: The result marks the first time this year former President Trump's endorsement has failed to carry a candidate to victory in a GOP primary this cycle. He had endorsed businessman Charles Herbster.

Herbster's campaign was thrown into turmoil last month when eight women, including a Republican state senator, reportedly accused him of groping — allegations he denied.

Driving the news: Pillen had the crucial support of Gov. Pete Ricketts, himself a wealthy businessman who poured money into ads attacking Herbster.

In addition to Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) went to campaign for Herbster.

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, a more moderate Republican, had support from the late Rep. Brad Ashford, the most recent Democrat to represent Nebraska in Congress.

The big picture: Trump has made dozens of endorsements against Republican incumbents and in open primaries as he tries to reshape the Republican Party in his image and cull dissent.