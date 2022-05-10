A Ukrainian official said Tuesday that at least 44 bodies were found and pulled out from under the debris of a five-story building in Izyum, Ukraine, that Russian forces destroyed in March.

What they're saying: "This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population!" Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region that includes Izyum, wrote in a post on Telegram.

Russian forces bombed Izyum for several days before seizing the city in early April as part of its offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region.

The big picture: Russia struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa with cruise missiles on Monday, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse and killing at least one person and injuring five others, according to NBC News.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine