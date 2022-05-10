2 hours ago - World
Ukraine says 44 bodies pulled from rubble in Izyum
A Ukrainian official said Tuesday that at least 44 bodies were found and pulled out from under the debris of a five-story building in Izyum, Ukraine, that Russian forces destroyed in March.
What they're saying: "This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population!" Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region that includes Izyum, wrote in a post on Telegram.
- Russian forces bombed Izyum for several days before seizing the city in early April as part of its offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region.
The big picture: Russia struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa with cruise missiles on Monday, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse and killing at least one person and injuring five others, according to NBC News.