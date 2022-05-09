5 hours ago - Economy & Business
Which industries are leading the pandemic jobs recovery
Some sectors bounced back to pre-pandemic levels faster than others, as evidenced by this nifty chart comparing details of the April 2022 jobs report to February 2020.
The big picture: The total number of U.S. jobs hasn’t yet climbed back to pre-pandemic levels. But underneath the headline, areas of the economy like professional services, or transportation and warehousing, have recovered any ground they lost in the pandemic — and then some.
- Others, not so much: Employment in the leisure and hospitality sector is still down by 1.4 million — or 8.5% — from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- That could be as much about the labor shortage as anything else. Job growth was strong in the sector in April and wages are up 8.4% from last year.