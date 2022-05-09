Which industries are leading the pandemic jobs recovery

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Some sectors bounced back to pre-pandemic levels faster than others, as evidenced by this nifty chart comparing details of the April 2022 jobs report to February 2020.

The big picture: The total number of U.S. jobs hasn’t yet climbed back to pre-pandemic levels. But underneath the headline, areas of the economy like professional services, or transportation and warehousing, have recovered any ground they lost in the pandemic — and then some.