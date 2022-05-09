Lockheed Martin intends to almost double production of Javelin missiles from 2,100 per year to 4,000 a year, CEO James Taiclet told CBS News on Sunday.

Why it matters: The U.S. has sent thousands of Javelins to Ukraine, where the antitank missiles have been an effective weapon in the fight against Russia's invading forces.

President Biden last week visited a Lockheed Martin facility in Alabama that makes the weapons in partnership with Raytheon Technologies as he urged Congress to pass a $33 billion humanitarian and military aid package for Ukraine, Reuters notes.

What they're saying: Taiclet told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that efforts to nearly double production "will take a number of months, maybe even a couple of years to get there because we have to get our supply chain to-to also crank up," but he expected this to happen "in a reasonable amount of time."