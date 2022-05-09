Congressional leaders struck a deal Monday to send $39.8 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine that could be taken up by the House as soon as Tuesday, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The deal, which is billions more than the $33 billion the White House initially requested, is slated for quick passage after Democrats agreed to drop a key priority: separating the Ukraine aid from roughly $10 billion in funding for the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican leaders had said they'd block the Ukraine funds if they were linked to COVID-19 appropriations.

It had become a major sticking point on Capitol Hill.

Timing: The concession was made after President Biden told Congress earlier in the day to separate the bills — emphasizing the urgency of passing the Ukraine package.

"We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort. Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away," the president said.

Between the lines: The decision to separate the bills is a major hit for Democrats, who are concerned COVID-19 funding won't pass without the incentive of tying it to the larger Ukraine proposal.

“We need both COVID and Ukraine,” Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told Politico. “We’re going to have real problems this fall with COVID, and it’s a mistake not to have both together. I really regret that.”

Another potential problem Democrats face with the COVID-19 relief is Republicans efforts to tie an amendment to the bill that would prevent the administration from rescinding Title 42 at the end of the month.

The fight over the amendment, which would prevent the White House from ending the Trump-era coronavirus immigration ban on May 23, has stalled the COVID-19 package for weeks.

There are currently two amendments being pushed on the Hill regarding Title 42 — a bipartisan bill proposed by Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), as well as one introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Cruz's amendment goes much further, and calls for codifying the immigration ban. His amendment is likely to fail, given it has no Democratic support.

What's next: Senate Minority Whip John Thune told reporters Monday evening he believes the coronavirus aide bill could pass next week.