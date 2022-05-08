Pelosi: Supreme Court draft ruling "slapped women in the face"

The Supreme Court "has slapped women in the face" by potentially moving to overturn federal abortion rights, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Driving the news: Pelosi's comments come nearly a week after a leaked draft ruling revealed the Supreme Court is prepared to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

What they're saying: "This is about something so serious and so personal and so disrespectful of women," Pelosi said.

"Here we are on Mother's Day, a week where the court has slapped women in the face in terms of disrespect for their judgment about the size and timing of their families."

"This decision is about being anti-precedent and anti-privacy, and has serious ramifications as we go down this path."

The big picture: Asked by host Margaret Brennan why pro-abortion rights Democrats had been "outmaneuvered," Pelosi pushed back, saying, "This is a constant fight we've had for generations — decades, I should say, in my case —in the Congress."

Pelosi also responded to criticism from California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) that Democrats aren't sufficiently fighting a "concerted, coordinated effort" by Republicans to restrict abortion rights.

“I have no idea why anybody would make that statement unless they were unaware of the fight that has been going on," she said.

Asked by Brennan whether Democrats should have pushed harder on abortion rights in 2009, when they held majorities in both houses of Congress, Pelosi observed that "the fact is in '09 we really did not have a pro-choice Democratic Party. … Right now we do have a pro-choice Democratic Congress."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) addressed the push to protect abortion rights during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

"Why should a woman in Texas have different rights and a different future and a different ability to make decisions about her body and her reproductive choices than a woman in Minnesota? How can that be in this country, that we'd have a patchwork of laws?"

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that several Supreme Court justices lied about their views on abortion and legal precedence during their confirmation hearings.

“I think they misled the Senate with the intention of getting their confirmation vote, with the intention of overruling Roe," she said.

“If a corporation put these kinds of statements in their quarterly filings, they would be seen to be purposefully misleading and deemed fraud."

"So, I'm very concerned these justices have crossed a line that no one believed would be crossed. That they would purposefully create the impression that they would not overrule settled precedent," she said.

Go deeper: