Pro-Beijing former security chief elected as Hong Kong's next leader

John Lee, Hong Kong’s former hard-line secretary for security, was elected Sunday to be the city's next leader by a committee filled with Chinese government loyalists, AP reported.

Why it matters: Lee helped lead the crackdown on the city's pro-democracy protestors in 2019.

His win is seen as a sign of the Chinese government's tightening grip on Hong Kong, the BBC reported.

The big picture: Lee was the only candidate in the election and won 1,416 votes in the election committee, while only only eight voted against him, per Reuters.

Nearly all members of the committee are carefully vetted by the central government in Beijing, per AP. Lee will replace Hong Kong's current leader Carrie Lam on July 1.

Lee has already indicated that he will look to introduce more national security legislation — previous iterations of which have led to the arrest of pro-democracy activists and politicians — and possibly a law against "fake news," CNN reported.

What they're saying: “Having restored order from chaos, it is high time that Hong Kong starts a new chapter of development, a chapter that will be geared toward greater prosperity for all,” Lee said in his victory speech, the New York Times reported.