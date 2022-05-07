Long shot Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot, won the Kentucky Derby launching a late charge to beat Epicenter and Zandon into second and third place on Saturday.

What they're saying: "I about fell down in the paddock when he hit the wire," said winning trainer Eric Reed after the race, per AP. "I about passed out."

The big picture: The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby was the first time Churchill Downs did not have a cap on attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Masks were also not required this year.

Organizers projected that attendance Saturday could break the record of 170,513 set in 2015.

By the numbers: The Kentucky Derby prize purse is $3 million. It is split between the first through fifth-place finishers, CBS Sports writes.

The winner will receive $1.86 million, and the second-place finisher gets $600,000.

Third, fourth and fifth place finishers receive $300,000, $150,000 and $90,000 respectively.

Of note: Trainer Bob Baffert was not at the Derby this year. He received a two-year ban after his record seventh win last year was stripped due to a failed drug test.

Medina Spirit, the horse in question, died during a workout last December.

Baffert will also miss this year's Preakness and Belmont Stakes due to the ban.

