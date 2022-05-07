Skip to main content
Long shot Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby

TuAnh Dam
Jockey Sonny Leon reacts as Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot, won the Kentucky Derby launching a late charge to beat Epicenter and Zandon into second and third place on Saturday.

What they're saying: "I about fell down in the paddock when he hit the wire," said winning trainer Eric Reed after the race, per AP. "I about passed out."

The big picture: The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby was the first time Churchill Downs did not have a cap on attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Masks were also not required this year.

By the numbers: The Kentucky Derby prize purse is $3 million. It is split between the first through fifth-place finishers, CBS Sports writes.

  • The winner will receive $1.86 million, and the second-place finisher gets $600,000.
  • Third, fourth and fifth place finishers receive $300,000, $150,000 and $90,000 respectively.

Of note: Trainer Bob Baffert was not at the Derby this year. He received a two-year ban after his record seventh win last year was stripped due to a failed drug test.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from trainer Eric Reed and to include second and third placings.

