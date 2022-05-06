The 148th Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, kicking off the 2022 Triple Crown with what could be a record-setting crowd.

After fans were limited the past two years, organizers project that attendance tomorrow could break the record of 170,513 set in 2015.

Post time: 6:57pm ET (NBC)

6:57pm ET (NBC) Weather: High of 66°F and 46% chance of rain

The field: 20 horses will line up with anywhere from a 3-1 to 30-1 shot at winning.

Favorites: Zandon (3-1 odds; post No. 10); Epicenter (7-2; No. 3); Messier (8-1; No. 6); White Abarrio (10-1; No. 15); Mo Donegal (10-1; No. 1)

Japanese history: Crown Pride (20-1, No. 7) is the fourth horse with ties to Japan to ever compete in the Derby, and just the second actually born there.

Of note: Since the Derby began using a starting gate in 1930, posts No. 5 (10 wins) and No. 10 (nine) have seen the most winners, while No. 17 is the only one that's never produced a champ.

Between the lines: Notably absent from this year's Derby is legendary but controversial trainer Bob Baffert. He received a two-year ban after his record seventh win last year was stripped due to a failed drug test.