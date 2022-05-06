Federal judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit against Twitter

A federal judge on Friday dismissed former President Trump's lawsuit against Twitter, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: Trump had sought to lift the ban on his account, which Twitter implemented in January 2021 citing concern that he would use it to incite further violence after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Yes, but: Trump has since said he is happy on his own platform, Truth Social, and does not plan to return to Twitter even if it becomes an option with Elon Musk acquiring the company.

