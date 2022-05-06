Skip to main content
Federal judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit against Twitter

Shawna Chen
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on May 1, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. Photo: Scott Olson via Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday dismissed former President Trump's lawsuit against Twitter, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: Trump had sought to lift the ban on his account, which Twitter implemented in January 2021 citing concern that he would use it to incite further violence after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Yes, but: Trump has since said he is happy on his own platform, Truth Social, and does not plan to return to Twitter even if it becomes an option with Elon Musk acquiring the company.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

