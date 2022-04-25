Trump says he will not return to Twitter

Former President Trump on Monday said he will not return to Twitter and instead will use his own platform, Truth Social, as planned, Fox News reports.

Why it matters: Trump's remarks come on the day Twitter agreed to be acquired by Elon Musk — a move that has sparked speculation that Trump may be reinstated on the platform.

Driving the news: "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News on Monday. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."

Trump said that he plans to formally join his own Truth Social over the next seven days.

What he's saying: "We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on Truth is much better than being on Twitter," Trump said, per Fox News.

"The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter."

The big picture: Truth Social launched in Apple's App Store in February, but the app remained unavailable for many users for months after its launch.

If Trump joins the platform this week — as he says he will — it will mark the former president's return to social media since he was permanently banned from Twitter, Facebook and Youtube following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

