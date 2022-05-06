An extended stretch of dangerous fire weather is on tap for New Mexico beginning Saturday and lasting into next week, as high winds, low humidity and near-record heat combine.

Why it matters: The extreme weather, on top of widespread, long-term and dangerous drought conditions, is likely to rapidly spread the flames of the Calf Canyon Fire — which is now the state's second-largest wildfire on record — and let new blazes grow, the National Weather Service warns.

Threat level: The Southwest is in the midst of its most severe and extended drought in at least 1,200 years. Studies show this drought is tied to human-caused climate change.

A strong storm system will slowly move across the West this weekend, bringing warm and dry air into Arizona and New Mexico.

"A relentless period of strong winds and dangerous fire weather conditions will exacerbate the fire threat across NM," the NWS office in Albuquerque stated on its website.

A red flag warning is in effect for all of New Mexico Saturday and will likely be extended for several more days.

The big picture: President Biden on Wednesday approved a N.M. disaster declaration, enabling federal aid to flow to the state to help recoup firefighting costs and help thousands of evacuated residents unable to return to their homes.

Biden's declaration, which came Wednesday following a request from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), makes federal funding available to affected residents in the fire-ravaged counties of Colfax, Mora, San Miguel, and Valencia.

Context: The Calf Canyon wildfire has grown to more than 166,000 acres and several other blazes are burning across the state.

The volatile conditions will affect other parched southwestern states this weekend too, including Arizona and parts of Colorado, which saw a devastating wildfire strike Boulder County in late December and numerous wildfires since.

In New Mexico, the total acres burned so far this year is about equal to the seasonal average, and it is only early May. Relief may come in late May or June with rains from the Southwest monsoon.

Rebecca Falconer contributed to this report.