The son of a Brooklyn judge on Friday was sentenced to eight months in prison for his participation in the Capitol riot, the Department of Justice said.

Driving the news: Aaron Mostofsky, 35, who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed as a caveman, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to perform 200 hours of community service and pay $2,000 in restitution.

"What you and others did on that day imposed an indelible stain on how our nation is perceived, both at home and abroad, and that can’t be undone," Boasberg told Mostofsky, AP reports.

Prosecutors sought a 15-month sentence followed by three years of supervised release for Mostofsky, who was one of the first rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, per AP.

"Amidst this chaos and just prior to his engagement with officers, Mostofsky cheered rioters efforts, fist bumping another rioter, steps back from the police line," prosecutors wrote.

Mostofsky told the judge that he was ashamed of his "contribution to the chaos of that day."

"I feel sorry for the officers that had to deal with that chaos," Mostofsky said.

The big picture: There have been 545 punishments handed out for rioters, with most defendants receiving more than one sentence, according to data compiled by the Associated Press, Axios' Cuneyt Dil reports.

In addition, nearly 800 people have been arrested for their involvement in the Capitol riot, with 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Go deeper ... Nearly 40% of Jan. 6 defendants sentenced so far got prison