European doctor sees "enormous" rise in Americans seeking abortion pills

A European doctor who prescribes abortion pills to women in the United States told CBS News she has seen an "enormous" increase in demand since a leaked draft from the Supreme Court revealed it is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The big picture: The draft Supreme Court opinion released on Monday night by Politico would immediately make abortion illegal in at least 13 states. Advocates fear a wider crackdown will follow after the court finalizes its ruling.

Driving the news: Dr. Rebecca Gomperts runs Aid Access, a nonprofit that provides access to abortions. Her organization has seen an increase in people seeking abortion pills, she told CBS.

Gomperts said she thinks it is a good idea for women in America to have abortion pills in their medicine cabinet in case they need it.

Background: Before the pandemic, abortion pills — two medications called mifepristone and misoprostol — had to be obtained in person.

In December, the Food and Drug Administration began allowing people to get the medications through telemedicine and via mail.

However, 19 states have banned the prescription of abortion pills via telemedicine and the mailing of the medications.

Our thought bubble, via Axios’ Oriana Gonzalez: While advocates might consider these pills as a solution for people in places where clinic abortions might disappear, they could potentially also become unavailable as red states continue to pass laws punishing the people who provide the medication.

