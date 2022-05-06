Dave Chappelle attack suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during a Hollywood Bowl performance earlier this week pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanors, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: Isaiah Lee, 23, pleaded not guilty on Friday to battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to a staging area during a performance and committing an act that delays or interferes with a performance, per AP.

Lee allegedly tackled Chappelle on stage late Tuesday night while wielding a replica gun.

Details: Lee has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chapelle, per AP. He’s being held at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jail on a $30,000 bail.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office previously determined Lee hadn't committed any felonies during the alleged incident. The 23-year-old was instead charged with the four misdemeanors by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

What they're saying: "What should have been an evening of laughter at the Hollywood Bowl this past Tuesday night was suddenly interrupted when suspect Isaiah Lee charged onto the stage and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle," City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a video statement announcing the charges on Thursday. "This alleged attack has got to have consequences."

Go deeper... Dave Chappelle attack the latest in a trend of performers targeted onstage