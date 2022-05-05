House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters Wednesday that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade would threaten marriage equality.

Driving the news: Pelosi said at a news conference in Seattle that this week's leaked draft indicating the justices would overturn the landmark abortion ruling was "an assault on women, a lack of respect of women and their judgment," which mocked the 1973 decision and undermined privacy as a value in the Constitution.

"It did violence not only to women, but to the Constitution of the United States."

— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Supreme Court's draft opinion

The big picture: Abortion politics have begun to reshape Democrats' campaign messaging and tactics in the wake of the draft opinion leaked to Politico last Monday, which has since been confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts.

What she's saying: "Precedent? Forget about it," Pelosi said, noting how Roe v. Wade had been consistently upheld for nearly 50 years.