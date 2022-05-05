Hillary Clinton: Leaked SCOTUS opinion is "dark" and "incredibly dangerous"

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned on Thursday that more rights could be at risk if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: A Supreme Court document leaked on Monday indicated the court was prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would make abortion immediately illegal in at least 13 states.

What they're saying: "This opinion is dark. It is incredibly dangerous and it is not just about a woman's right to choose. It is about much more than that," Clinton said in an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell.

"Any American who says, 'Look, I'm not a woman, this doesn't affect me. I'm not Black, that doesn't affect me. I'm not gay, that doesn't affect me' — once you allow this kind of extreme power to take hold you have no idea who they will come for next," she added.

"I hope people now are fully aware of what we're up against, because the only answer is at the ballot box to elect people who will stand up for every American's rights," Clinton said.

Flashback: Clinton tweeted Monday night that the court's draft, which was later confirmed to be authentic, "is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law."

The big picture: President Biden said on Wednesday that the court's decision is "really quite a radical decision," and was "about a lot more than abortion."

"What happens if you have states change the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can't be in classrooms with other children. Is that legit under the way the decision is written?" Biden added.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that "the rights of all Americans are at risk" with the potential ruling.

"If the right to privacy is weakened, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in the personal decisions you make about your life," Harris said.

