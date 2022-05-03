Biden urges Congress to codify Roe v. Wade into law

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration "will be ready when any ruling is issued" after Politico posted a story reporting that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: "If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November."

The big picture: If the Supreme Court were to overturn its precedents, abortion access would no longer be federally protected and instead a patchwork of state laws would govern the procedure.

Without Roe, abortion would immediately become illegal in at least 13 states.

Even with precedents still in place, Republican-led states across the U.S. are already moving to pass and enact restrictive laws.

What he's saying: "We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court. With that critical caveat, I want to be clear on three points about the cases before the Supreme Court," Biden said.

"[M[y administration argued strongly before the Court in defense of Roe v. Wade ... I believe that a woman's right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned."

Biden also pointed out that after the enactment of Texas' six-week abortion ban and other similar laws, he directed the White House to prepare options for an Administration response to the continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights, under a variety of possible outcomes in the cases pending before the Supreme Court."

"At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law."

Worth noting: This is one of the few times that an official White House statement on abortion contains the word "abortion."

State of play: The House in September passed the Women's Health Protection Act, a bill that would codify the right to an abortion under federal law.

However, the legislation died in the Senate, where it did not have the necessary 60 votes.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) first introduced the bill in Congress in 2013, and has continued to do so ever since. September marked the first time that WHPA passed a chamber of Congress.

What we're watching: A trio of abortion rights groups — Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY's List — on Monday announced that they plan to spend $150 million on the upcoming 2022 midterms "to ensure the election of reproductive freedom champions."

Their efforts will focus on electing officials "up and down the ballot, from state legislatures, to [attorneys general] and governors, to U.S. congressional races," the groups said.

The organization said they will focus on states such as Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, California, Kansas and Wisconsin.

