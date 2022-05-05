21 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Chief Justice Roberts calls Supreme Court leak "appalling"
Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade "absolutely appalling" during an appearance Thursday at a meeting of lawyers and judges at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference, CNN reported.
Why it matters: This was Roberts' first public appearance since news broke that the Supreme Court is prepared to potentially overturn federal abortion rights.
- His remarks echo the outrage of Republican leaders over the draft's leak.
What they're saying: Roberts added of the leak that he hopes "one bad apple" doesn't change "people's perception" of the Supreme Court, per CNN.
- He added that if "the person" or "people" behind the leak believe it will affect the court's work, they are "foolish," CNN reported.
The big picture: Roberts issued a statement Tuesday confirming the authenticity of the document and calling the leak a "singular and egregious" breach of trust.
- He added that he had instructed the Supreme Court marshal to conduct an investigation into the leak.