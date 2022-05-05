Americans can get abortions in Canada if Roe is overturned, official says
A Canadian official said on Wednesday after a Supreme Court draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked that Americans would be able to obtain abortions in Canada, NPR reports.
What they're saying: "If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that's a service that would be provided," said Karina Gould, the minister of families, children and social development.
The big picture: A Supreme Court document authored by Justice Samuel Alito leaked on Monday indicated that the court was prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.
- Such a ruling would make abortion immediately illegal in at least 13 states, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports.
- Canada does not have a federal law governing abortion, making it legal at all stages of pregnancy, NPR writes.
Between the lines: Access to abortion services in Canada would be more complicated in practice, the Detroit Free Press writes.
- Obstacles include the distance from an abortion provider, pandemic precautions at the international border and the cost of travel.
- Americans seeking an abortion in Canada would have to pay for the service out-of-pocket or with their own private insurance, Gould said.
Worth noting: Overturning Roe v. Wade would also affect Canadians who travel to the U.S. for abortions, Gould said.
- "One of the concerning factors here is that there are many Canadian women who maybe don't live near a major city in Canada but will often access these services in the United States," she said.
- "I'm very concerned about the leak yesterday. I'm very concerned about what this means, particularly for American women, but also for Canadian women."
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the world leaders to express concern over the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.