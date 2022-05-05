Americans can get abortions in Canada if Roe is overturned, official says

A Canadian official said on Wednesday after a Supreme Court draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked that Americans would be able to obtain abortions in Canada, NPR reports.

What they're saying: "If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that's a service that would be provided," said Karina Gould, the minister of families, children and social development.

The big picture: A Supreme Court document authored by Justice Samuel Alito leaked on Monday indicated that the court was prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Such a ruling would make abortion immediately illegal in at least 13 states, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports.

Canada does not have a federal law governing abortion, making it legal at all stages of pregnancy, NPR writes.

Between the lines: Access to abortion services in Canada would be more complicated in practice, the Detroit Free Press writes.

Obstacles include the distance from an abortion provider, pandemic precautions at the international border and the cost of travel.

Americans seeking an abortion in Canada would have to pay for the service out-of-pocket or with their own private insurance, Gould said.

Worth noting: Overturning Roe v. Wade would also affect Canadians who travel to the U.S. for abortions, Gould said.