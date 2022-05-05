Schumer: Senate to vote on abortion rights next week despite lacking votes
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that the Senate will vote next week to codify abortion rights into federal law even though Democrats lack the votes to ensure the bill's passage.
Why it matters: Abortion advocates and Democratic candidates have doubled down on calls for Congress to pass legislation protecting abortion rights since a leaked draft of a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was published.
- The measure lacks even 50 votes, far short of the 60 votes it would need, as all Republicans are likely to vote against it and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voted against similar legislation earlier this year.
What he's saying: "Republicans will have two choices: They can own the destruction of women’s rights, or they can reverse course and work to prevent the damage," Schumer said.
Yes, but: "The move is little more than an effort to send a political message ahead of midterm elections and a seismic ruling that could have major legal, cultural and electoral consequences that also carries deep significance for voters across the political spectrum," the New York Times notes.
The big picture: Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said Tuesday they plan to uphold the filibuster, leaving Democrats with few legislative options to try to stop the Supreme Court from issuing a decision that would end the nationwide right to an abortion.
- The leak has set up battleground states for a midterm brawl.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to note that Sen. Joe Manchin voted against similar legislation earlier this year.