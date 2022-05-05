Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that the Senate will vote next week to codify abortion rights into federal law even though Democrats lack the votes to ensure the bill's passage.

Why it matters: Abortion advocates and Democratic candidates have doubled down on calls for Congress to pass legislation protecting abortion rights since a leaked draft of a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was published.

The measure lacks even 50 votes, far short of the 60 votes it would need, as all Republicans are likely to vote against it and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voted against similar legislation earlier this year.

What he's saying: "Republicans will have two choices: They can own the destruction of women’s rights, or they can reverse course and work to prevent the damage," Schumer said.

Yes, but: "The move is little more than an effort to send a political message ahead of midterm elections and a seismic ruling that could have major legal, cultural and electoral consequences that also carries deep significance for voters across the political spectrum," the New York Times notes.

The big picture: Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said Tuesday they plan to uphold the filibuster, leaving Democrats with few legislative options to try to stop the Supreme Court from issuing a decision that would end the nationwide right to an abortion.

The leak has set up battleground states for a midterm brawl.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to note that Sen. Joe Manchin voted against similar legislation earlier this year.