FDA: “No evidence” second Pfizer COVID pill stops repeat symptoms, contradicting CEO

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said Wednesday that there is "no evidence" that a second round of the Pfizer COVID pill Paxlovid will help patients who suffer a relapse in symptoms.

Why it matters: The FDA’s comments contradict Pfizer chief executive officer Albert Bourla, who said patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after their first treatment can take more of the pill.

What they’re saying: "There is no evidence of benefit at this time for a longer course of treatment or repeating a treatment course of Paxlovid," John Farley, director of the Office of Infectious Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

Farley reiterated that Paxlovid "reduces the risk of hospitalization and death for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 at high risk of disease progression" and is "expected to be effective against the Omicron variant."

Flashback: Bourla told Bloomberg that Paxlovid "reduces the viral load" but doesn’t always clear the coronavirus out of people’s systems.

When that happens, people should take more of the drug, he said.

The bigger picture: Paxlovid, which received emergency use authorization from the FDA in December, has been shown to reduce hospitalization risks for vulnerable adults who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms.