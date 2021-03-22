Tom Reed resigns from Congress over one year after sexual misconduct allegation

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday announced he will resign from Congress more than one year after a former lobbyist accused him of sexual misconduct.

Why it matters: Reed announced back in March 2021 that he wouldn't be seeking office in 2022.

Driving the news: “After almost 12 years in Congress, today is my last day,” Reed said on the House floor Tuesday, according to The Hill.

“It has been an honor to serve with you all from both parties. I love this institution, as it still exemplifies what is best about our government. We are the people’s House.”

Flashback: Nicolette Davis, 29, told the Washington Post in a report published in March 2021 that Reed was drunk when the incident allegedly happened in a Minneapolis bar in 2017. In a statement to news outlets, Reed said, "I hear her voice and will not dismiss her."

"In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant," he said. "Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility."

Reed said that he entered treatment in 2017, as he recognized that he was "powerless over alcohol." He apologized to his wife and family, adding that he intended to "dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions."

The big picture: Davis alleges Reed unhooked her bra without her consent. She shared with the Post a text she said she sent to an Aflac colleague at the time, stating, "A drunk congressman is rubbing my back." Another text read, "HELP HELP."

Reed declined to comment to the Post on Friday beyond issuing a statement that said, "This account of my actions is not accurate."

For the record: Reed had begun hiring staffers to work on a campaign for governor of New York, challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who is himself facing sexual misconduct allegations.

