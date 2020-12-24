Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
The Milwaukee Bucks boycott their NBA playoff game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 26. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
It's been a year for sports unlike any other, and unlike we'll (hopefully) ever see again.
The big picture: While the outlook for sports during a pandemic looked grim at the outset, leagues got creative and found solutions. Fans adapted. Bubbles formed. Empty stadiums were filled with posterboards, stuffed animals and cardboard cutouts. Players adapted to a new world of isolation and cheerless games.
January
JAN. 13 — Geaux Tigers: Joe Burrow and LSU capped off a magical season with a 42-25 win over Clemson in the CFP National Championship.
JAN. 26 — The crash: Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and six other passengers died in a helicopter crash on their way to a youth girls basketball game. Seems like a lifetime ago. Still can't comprehend it.
More headlines:
- Jan. 13: Astros staff fired after MLB report confirms cheating
- Jan. 14: WNBA and its union finalize historic deal
My favorite story: Stadiums are the new department stores
February
FEB. 2 — Chiefs win Super Bowl: Kansas City won its first championship in 50 years behind the arm of 24-year-old Patrick Mahomes, the youngest QB to own an NFL MVP trophy and a Super Bowl ring.
FEB. 22 — Fists of Fury: The highly anticipated second fight between undefeated heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ended with Wilder's corner throwing in the towel.
More headlines:
- Feb. 22: Zamboni driver plays goalie for the Hurricanes
- Feb 29: MLS begins 25th season
My favorite story: The death of the post-up
March
MARCH 6 — A sign of things to come: In the first U.S. sports event held without fans due to the coronavirus, Yeshiva beat Worcester Polytechnic Institute in a D-III men's basketball tournament game at Johns Hopkins University.
MARCH 12 — March Sadness: A day that will live in infamy. The NHL and MLS followed the NBA's lead and suspended play, while MLB canceled spring training and postponed Opening Day. Then, the final blow: No March Madness.
More headlines:
- March 20: Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay
- March 24: IOC postpones the Tokyo Olympics
My favorite story: Inside the world of college sports financing
April
APRIL 15 — Working (out) from home: With gyms and training centers shut down, athletes found ways to train while quarantined at home.
APRIL 23 — Virtual draft: The 2020 NFL draft was scheduled for Las Vegas and poised to be the biggest spectacle yet. Instead, it was held virtually, with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement.
More headlines:
- April 13: XFL files for bankruptcy
- April 14: Liberty take Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 pick
My favorite story: War, fever and baseball (Special Edition)
May
MAY 5 — Baseball returns: After months of replays and virtual events, the Korea Baseball Organization arrived to save the day — blessing those willing to wake up in the wee hours of the morning with live action.
MAY 17 — "The Last Dance" finale: The 10-part series about Michael Jordan and the Bulls arrived at the perfect time, filling the void of the "No Sports Era" and shattering documentary viewership records.
More headlines:
- May 17: NASCAR becomes first sport to return
- May 29: Athletes attend rallies, speak out following George Floyd's death
My favorite story: Top 50 sports docs (Special Edition)
June
JUNE 22 — Standing with Bubba: NASCAR drivers stood in solidarity with Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage stall a week after the organization banned the Confederate flag at its facilities.
JUNE 27 — Team sports return: The NWSL's Challenge Cup marked the return of professional team sports in the U.S. and helped pave the way for other bubble tournaments, while also producing one of the year's most memorable photos.
More headlines:
- June 21: 2020 ESPY Awards held virtually
- June 25: Liverpool clinches first Premier League title in 30 years
My favorite story: The 72 hours that changed the NFL
July
JULY 23 — Opening Day: NIAID director Anthony Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch to open the baseball season. It was not a strike.
JULY 25 — Empty ballparks: No fans were taken out to the ballgame this summer, but stuffed animals and cardboard cutouts were permitted.
More headlines:
- July 7: Players arrive at the NBA and WNBA bubbles
- July 13: The football team in Washington retires its nickname
My favorite story: The NBA's YouTube generation
August
AUG. 21 — Parents protest: Football parents gathered outside the Big Ten's headquarters to protest the postponement of fall sports. Four weeks later, the conference reversed its decision.
AUG. 26 — The day sports stopped: The Bucks boycotted their playoff game in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, and the rest of the NBA — plus the WNBA, MLB and MLS — joined in solidarity. A monumental day in sports history.
More headlines:
- Aug. 23: Luka Dončić's buzzer-beater
- Aug. 25: Messi threatens to leave Barcelona
My favorite story: Scott Van Pelt comes home
September
SEPT. 9 — Eerie baseball: As dozens of wildfires raged in California, an orange glow blanketed San Francisco during an early evening Giants game.
SEPT. 28 — Lightning win the Cup: Tampa Bay had a helluva sports year, highlighted by the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup in the Edmonton bubble.
October
OCT. 11 — Kings of the bubble: LeBron James led the Lakers to their first championship since 2010, dispatching his former team, the Heat, and becoming just the fourth player to win a title with three different NBA franchises.
OCT. 27 — L.A.'s October sweep: The Dodgers beat the Rays to win their seventh World Series and ensure that October 2020 forever belongs to the City of Angels.
More headlines:
- Oct. 7: Storm win fourth WNBA title
- Oct. 12: Fans return for NLCS
My favorite story: The development academy generation
November
NOV. 3 — Stadium voting: Over 40 sports venues across 20 states functioned as polling centers leading up to the election, and 33 were open on Election Day.
NOV. 15 — DJ dominates Augusta: After a seven-month delay, Dustin Johnson won the Masters, setting a tournament record by finishing at 20-under 268.
More headlines:
- Nov. 15: Hail Murray!
- Nov. 25: The world mourns Diego Maradona
My favorite story: The sports media landscape (Special Edition)
December
DEC. 2 — Hump day football: Following a COVID-19 outbreak, the Ravens' Thanksgiving game against the Steelers was moved to the following Wednesday, meaning the 2020 NFL season featured games on all seven days of the week.
DEC. 22 — The NBA returns: 72 days after being crowned champions, the Lakers began the 2020-21 season with a loss to the Clippers. And 561 days after his last NBA game, Kevin Durant made his triumphant return.
More headlines:
- Dec. 7: Break dancing becomes an Olympic sport
- Dec. 20: College Football Playoff unveils final rankings
My favorite story: A title, a city and a streak
For more content like this, sign up here for my daily Axios Sports newsletter.