Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Primary races to watch in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington

Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Primary elections on Tuesday in fives states see crowded fields of both Republicans and Democrats hoping to make the ballot in 2020.

What to watch: Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is "fighting for her political life" in a tight primary race against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, who Tlaib beat by 900 votes in 2018, The New York Times writes. Senate Republicans are also watching the primary race in Kansas to see who could replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts.

Races to watch

In Michigan, both the Democratic and GOP primaries are worth watching as Tlaib finds herself in a rematch against Jones and Rep. Justin Amash's retirement leaves his seat up for grabs.

  • Tlaib, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, has built a national profile as a part of "The Squad."
    • She has also drawn attention for being vocal against President Trump and called for his impeachment. However, her critics say it takes away from her ability to serve her district — one of the poorest in the U.S.
  • Five Republicans are vying for Amash's seat while former Democratic Department of Justice attorney Hillary Scholten is running unopposed.
    • Amash's district typically leans right, but Democrats have their eyes on the suburban area and hope to claim it in November, per NPR.

In Kansas, nearly a dozen Republicans are competing to take longtime Sen. Pat Roberts' spot in November's general election. Kansas hasn't seen a Democratic senator since 1932, NPR reports.

  • Roberts' retirement comes at a sensitive time for the GOP, as the party hopes to keep his seat red.
  • Out of several candidates, the most notable are Rep. Roger Marshall, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and businessman Bob Hamilton.
  • Worth noting: Republicans worry that if Kobach, a polarizing conservative, wins Tuesday's primary, it could put the GOP's hold on the Kansas seat in jeopardy come November, NBC notes.

In Missouri, Democratic incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay, who has been in office for nearly 20 years, will face off against progressive nurse and activist Cori Bush.

  • This rematch comes after Clay beat Bush in 2018. However, Bush's profile has since risen, after she was featured in the Netflix documentary "Knock the House Down," NPR writes.
  • Bush has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

In Arizona, a primary in a Republican-leaning district has become competitive after the House passed an ethics resolution against Republican incumbent Rep. David Schweikert for violating congressional and campaign finance rules, per the Tucson Sentinel.

  • Four Democrats are competing for the chance to face off against Schweikert: Karl Gentles, Anita Malik, Stephanie Rimmer and Hiral Tipirneni.
  • Malik previously lost to Schweikert in 2018.

In Washington state, Democratic Rep. Denny Heck's retirement incited a 19-candidate primary race, according to The Seattle Times.

  • Washington's third congressional district could see another rematch between Republican Rep. Jamie Herrera Butler and political science professor Carolyn Long. The two went head to head in 2018, with Butler winning by a 53-47 margin, however, Long appears to be the favorite this time around, Vox reports.
  • Democrat Kim Schrier is fighting to keep her seat in Washington's eighth district after winning in 2018 with seven Republican candidates looking to take the seat from her.
    • Schrier is well-funded with $3.2 million in the bank — giving her an edge over any Republican candidate in the race, Vox notes.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
Aug 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Obama throws support behind 118 candidates in first wave of endorsements

Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama on Monday endorsed 118 candidates running for office in November, including 52 campaigning for the House and Senate.

Why it matters: Obama consistently rates as one of the Democratic Party's most popular figures and is starting to campaign more aggressively after staying on the sidelines for much of the primary season. His first wave of endorsements is aimed at keeping the Democratic majority in the House and winning back the Senate, in addition to shaping state offices ahead of this year's redistricting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The 2020 voter registration race

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign and RNC have now registered 100,000 new voters in the 2020 cycle, more than doubling their numbers from 2016, according to new Trump Victory data provided exclusively to Axios.

Yes, but: Democrats are still registering new voters in key battleground states.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 32 mins ago - World

Azar to lead delegation to Taiwan in first high-level U.S. visit in decades

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during a June briefing in Washington, DC. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Tuesday night he will lead a delegation to Taiwan "in the coming days."

Why it matters: It's the highest-level visit by a U.S. cabinet official to Taiwan since 1979. Azar is also the first U.S. Cabinet member to visit the island state in six years. The visit is sure to anger China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, and place further strain on the Chinese government's already-deteriorated relations with the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow