Where Joe Biden stands on climate change

Driving the news: Biden released his climate and energy plan on Tuesday outlining the legislative, executive and international actions he seeks to enact, if elected.

Key details of Biden's climate plan

Legislative goals: A bill that requires emissions cuts with an "enforcement mechanism" to reach his 2050 goal.

A bill that requires emissions cuts with an "enforcement mechanism" to reach his 2050 goal. Big spending increases on low-carbon energy and "resilient infrastructure" funded by reversing Trump's 2017 corporate tax cuts.



A suite of tax code changes.

Executive actions : Include methane limits for oil-and-gas, new vehicle economy standards, tougher appliance and building efficiency standards.

: Include methane limits for oil-and-gas, new vehicle economy standards, tougher appliance and building efficiency standards. His plan also outlines social justice and equity provisions and steps to help fossil fuel workers.

International : Biden wants to go further than just rejoining the Paris climate deal.

: Biden wants to go further than just rejoining the Paris climate deal. This includes pushing other countries to increase their emissions-cutting ambitions through diplomacy, new policies to incorporate climate into trade policy and potential fees or quotas on "carbon-intensive goods" from countries that aren't meeting their climate obligations.

Green New Deal : Biden's platform praises the Green New Deal, calling it a "crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face."

: Biden's platform praises the Green New Deal, calling it a "crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face." Personnel : Biden is seeking a pragmatic path on climate policy and brought on Heather Zichal, a former top Obama aide, as an informal adviser, according to a Reuters report.

: Biden is seeking a pragmatic path on climate policy and brought on Heather Zichal, a former top Obama aide, as an informal adviser, according to a Reuters report. Fossil fuel money : Biden plans to sign the "no fossil fuel money" pledge on contributions.

: Biden plans to sign the "no fossil fuel money" pledge on contributions. EV: Wants to deploy 500,000 charging stations by 2030. His vehicle standards are aimed at ultimately ensuring 100% of light- and medium-duty sales are EVs, although no date is provided.

Yes, but: Several key portions would require legislation, Axios' Ben Geman notes. That's a big lift unless Democrats regain the Senate and ease filibuster rules or use special budget-related legislation that could allow provisions to pass with a simple majority.

In early May, before releasing his plan, a Biden adviser said he would take a “middle ground” approach to his climate policy. That comment sparked attacks from the left, but the plan Biden announced Tuesday has tempered that criticism.

The backdrop: Biden does have a 30-plus-year history of policy positions based on his time as a senator and as vice president.

