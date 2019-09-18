Amazon allows Alexa users to donate to 2020 presidential candidates

Amazon announced Wednesday that Alexa users will be able to donate up to $200 to their preferred 2020 presidential candidate by using a voice command beginning next month.

Why it matters: It grants candidates a new, novel way to easily obtain contributions from their supporters. Fundraising is especially critical to standing out in the crowded Democratic field given the DNC's higher threshold to qualify for the debate stage.

