By the numbers:

45% of Democrats, 30% of Republicans and 31% of independents ranked health care as their No. 1 issue from a list of 6 that were shown. For Republicans, 29% said the economy was No. 1 and 28% said immigration.

62% said health care is their No. 1 or 2 most-important issue.

For all generations, the No. 1 and 2 issues combined are making sure that all Americans have access to health care and lowering its price, according to the poll.

For Millennials and Generation Z: 58% ranked them the top 2 issues

Gen X: 60%

Boomer/Silent: 67%

Democrats are bound to double down on the issue: "It's only the earliest days of his campaign. But when it gets to the general election, there is no question that if [Trump] doesn't address his plan for health care in America, it will be a problem," Della Volpe tells Axios.

At this stage, both parties have staked out sharp-edged positions:

In March, the administration asked an appeals court to rule the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. Previously, it was seeking only to invalidate parts of the law. Now, Trump says he will propose a plan to replace Obamacare after the 2020 elections.

Striking down the law would leave several million people without health care, and eliminate a requirement that insurance guarantee coverage for pre-existing conditions and keep children on their parents's policy through the age of 26.

Against this, Democrats in the House have sought documents from the administration explaining how it decided to seek the act's invalidation. They have set a deadline this Friday for a response. Several Democratic presidential candidates are seeking "Medicare for all," expanding the program to all age groups.

Thought bubble from Managing Editor David Nather: "There are other issues that both parties are working on — like lowering drug prices. But the lawsuit won't help Republicans defend themselves against Democratic warnings that they'd get rid of health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. That message helped drive the big Democratic gains in 2018."