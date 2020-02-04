Iowa Democrats hang up on precinct chair while he's live on CNN

The Iowa Democratic Party was heard live on CNN hanging up on a precinct chair after an hour on hold to report an issue with a new caucus reporting app.
Why it matters: The viral moment showcases Iowa's struggles to deliver its caucus results Monday night due to technology issues.
- The Iowa State Democratic Party has responded to the delay, stating: "The integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the Iowa Democratic Party is reporting out three data sets for the first time."
In a subsequent statement by Iowa Democratic Party spokesperson Mandy McClure:
- "We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report.
- "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results."
