America's 2020 fury is already scarring 2021.

Why it matters: Every day brings raw, even shocking new evidence that November's election, despite a clear result, did nothing to tame the turmoil in torn America.

Vandals sprayed political graffiti on the homes of the top two congressional leaders.

on the homes of the top two congressional leaders. New Hampshire canceled its Republican governor's public inauguration because of armed protesters in his backyard.

its Republican governor's public inauguration because of armed protesters in his backyard. Vice President Pence is now backing a growing movement among Republicans in Congress to stage a futile last-ditch protest of the certification of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

is now backing a growing movement among Republicans in Congress to stage a futile last-ditch protest of the certification of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday. President Trump is eagerly promoting a loser's ball: His supporters are vowing to converge on D.C. from around the country on Wednesday, as Biden's win becomes official. "THIS COULD BE THE BIGGEST EVENT IN WASHINGTON DC HISTORY," claims a video Trump retweeted overnight Saturday.

The attacks on the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Kentucky home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell constitute a stunning new transgression:

to the garage door of Pelosi's home yesterday, covering up a "$2K" that had been spray-painted and crossed out, for $2,000 stimulus checks, NBC Bay Area reports. The graffiti, which took up the whole garage door, also said: "CANCeL ReNT!" and "We WANT eVeRYTHING!" In the driveway, there was fake blood and a pig's head in red. In Louisville, spray paint on McConnell's door read, "WERES MY MONEY." "MITCH KILLS THE POOR" was scrawled over a window, AP reports. A profanity directed at McConnell was painted under the mailbox.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican elected to a third term in November, nailed it on CNN yesterday as he explained his decision to cancel his outdoor inauguration ceremony because of "ongoing public safety concerns."