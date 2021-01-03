Get the latest market trends in your inbox

American fury invades 2021

Mike Allen, author of AM

Graffiti on the Louisville front door of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Timothy D. Easley/AP

America's 2020 fury is already scarring 2021.

Why it matters: Every day brings raw, even shocking new evidence that November's election, despite a clear result, did nothing to tame the turmoil in torn America.

  • Vandals sprayed political graffiti on the homes of the top two congressional leaders.
  • New Hampshire canceled its Republican governor's public inauguration because of armed protesters in his backyard.
  • Vice President Pence is now backing a growing movement among Republicans in Congress to stage a futile last-ditch protest of the certification of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.
  • President Trump is eagerly promoting a loser's ball: His supporters are vowing to converge on D.C. from around the country on Wednesday, as Biden's win becomes official. "THIS COULD BE THE BIGGEST EVENT IN WASHINGTON DC HISTORY," claims a video Trump retweeted overnight Saturday.

The attacks on the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Kentucky home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell constitute a stunning new transgression:

  • Garbage bags were taped to the garage door of Pelosi's home yesterday, covering up a "$2K" that had been spray-painted and crossed out, for $2,000 stimulus checks, NBC Bay Area reports. The graffiti, which took up the whole garage door, also said: "CANCeL ReNT!" and "We WANT eVeRYTHING!" In the driveway, there was fake blood and a pig's head in red.
  • In Louisville, spray paint on McConnell's door read, "WERES MY MONEY." "MITCH KILLS THE POOR" was scrawled over a window, AP reports. A profanity directed at McConnell was painted under the mailbox.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican elected to a third term in November, nailed it on CNN yesterday as he explained his decision to cancel his outdoor inauguration ceremony because of "ongoing public safety concerns."

  • Sununu called it an "accumulation, I think, of what we're seeing across the whole country. ... There's this whole new boundary, there's a whole new goalpost of what people deem as acceptable when they are not happy."
  • Now Sununu will hold a virtual inauguration, attended by legislative leaders.
Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi, McConnell homes vandalized

Pelosi and McConnell leaving the Capitol in July 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Vandals defaced the homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with graffiti after Congress failed to pass a standalone measure to increase coronavirus relief, AP reports.

Why it matters: Senate Republicans refused to allow debate on a bill passed by the House to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 despite calls from President Trump for increased payments.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
Jan 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump, the GOP arsonist

President arrives on Marine One on the South Lawn on New Year's Eve. Photo: Ken Cedano/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump is torching his own party and its leaders on his way out of power — and tossing gas on the fire with a public call for mass protest next week and a vote to overturn his defeat.

Why it matters: Trump is demanding Republicans fully and unequivocally embrace him — or face his wrath. This is self-inflicted, self-focused — and dangerous for a Republican Party clinging to waning Washington power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence "welcomes" senators' plans to challenge Biden's election win

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence indicated his support Saturday for a group of Republican senators planning to object to certifying state Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

Details: Pence's chief of staff Marc Short issued a statement to news outlets that the vice president "shares" concerns on voter fraud, though he did not cite any specific evidence.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow