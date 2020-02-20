Black activist group gives its first presidential endorsement to Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren is getting an endorsement from an influential activist group for black communities.

The state of play: Black to the Future Action Fund, a think tank and political organizing group, was formed by Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza. This is their first endorsement of a presidential candidate, though they've endorsed down-ballot Democrats like Stacey Abrams and Lucy McBath.

What they're saying: Garza told Axios that the group likes Warren's "analysis of how power operates in this country" and have decided that she is the best vehicle to help shift power in the direction of our communities."

They recently released a 6-part black agenda for 2020 candidates and other elected officials to adopt, and Garza said Warren is "the person who we think will best help black communities."

They say it reflects the most common concerns they heard come up within black communities around the country and across the political spectrum during a 2018 listening tour with more than 30,000 black people.

Warren previously got the endorsement of Black Womxn For, a group of more than 100 black female activists. She's in 4th place in national 2020 Democratic polls.