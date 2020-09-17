2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gov. Jay Inslee urges voters to put climate change at forefront in November

Axios' Amy Harder and Gov. Jay Inslee.

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) is urging Americans to "vote against candidates that deny climate change" in November, during an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

What he's saying: "I hope you'll make a voting decision this year that you are gonna vote against candidates that deny climate change, or even worse, accept the fact that there is climate change but refuse to do something about it," Inslee said.

  • "I almost think that's worse, it's almost worse, to admit that the house is on fire but refuse to pick up a bucket and try to put the fire out," he said, adding: "This is our last shot."

Driving the news: President Trump has clashed with California officials over global warming's role in states' catastrophic fires, while former Vice President Joe Biden has used the devastation to accuse Trump of being a "climate arsonist" who threatens the country by dismissing consensus climate science.

The Trump and Biden campaigns did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Watch the Axios event here.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
21 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fighting fire with fire

A firefighter works on the scene of a wildfire in California on Sept. 15. Photo: Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images

The catastrophic wildfires in parts of the West are a product of climate change, but also decades of failure to use controlled fire to reduce fuel load.

Why it matters: Warming temperatures in the years ahead will only intensify the climatic conditions that can lead to massive wildfires. That puts more pressure to scale up land management techniques that can clear overgrown forests before they ignite.

Jennifer A. Kingson
34 mins ago - Economy & Business

Air quality in American West among the worst in the world

The air quality in Portland has become the worst in the world — with Seattle, Los Angeles and Denver also ranking up there with notoriously polluted places like Delhi and Shanghai.

Why it matters: Big-city residents often consider themselves smugly immune to the physical wreckage of calamities like wildfires, floods and hurricanes. The pernicious smoke now blanketing the splendid cities of our nation's Western spine is a reminder that no one is exempt from climate change.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

FBI director confirms "very, very active" Russian efforts to interfere in election

FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday told Congress the bureau has seen "very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020," primarily to "denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment."

Why it matters: It confirms previous statements from various intelligence officials about Russia's interference activities, which continue with less than 50 days until the election.

