Watch: The economics of renewable energy

Join Axios for a conversation on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. ET on the growth of clean energy, throughout and despite the pandemic, featuring Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Amazon's Head of Worldwide Sustainability Kara Hurst.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the primary way Americans can combat misinformation about the wildfires ravaging the West Coast is to vote out "any politician like Donald Trump who has downplayed climate change."
Why it matters: Trump is a climate skeptic who has weakened environmental regulations and began the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. At a rally in Nevada on Saturday night, Trump insisted that the fires were "about forest management."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a series of orders on Monday barring some imports of cotton, apparel, hair products, computer parts and other goods from China's Xinjiang region due to the government's "illicit, inhumane, and exploitative practices of forced labor."
Why it matters: The Trump administration is taking an increasingly aggressive approach to human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is engaged in a sweeping campaign of demographic and cultural genocide against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.