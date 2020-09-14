1 hour ago - Axios Events

Watch: The economics of renewable energy

Axios Visuals.

Join Axios for a conversation on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. ET on the growth of clean energy, throughout and despite the pandemic, featuring Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Amazon's Head of Worldwide Sustainability Kara Hurst.

Go deeper

Axios
Sep 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inslee calls on Americans to vote out those who "downplay" climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the primary way Americans can combat misinformation about the wildfires ravaging the West Coast is to vote out "any politician like Donald Trump who has downplayed climate change."

Why it matters: Trump is a climate skeptic who has weakened environmental regulations and began the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. At a rally in Nevada on Saturday night, Trump insisted that the fires were "about forest management."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
37 mins ago - World

U.S. bans some imports of cotton, other products from Xinjiang made with forced labor

A tractor sowing cotton seeds on April 5 in Xinjiang. Photo: VCG via Getty Images

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a series of orders on Monday barring some imports of cotton, apparel, hair products, computer parts and other goods from China's Xinjiang region due to the government's "illicit, inhumane, and exploitative practices of forced labor."

Why it matters: The Trump administration is taking an increasingly aggressive approach to human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is engaged in a sweeping campaign of demographic and cultural genocide against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 29,114,477 — Total deaths: 925,596— Total recoveries: 19,673,071Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,531,437 — Total deaths: 194,238 — Total recoveries: 2,450,162 — Total tests: 88,813,708Map
  3. Health: Kids can and do transmit the virus to their household, CDC says — Timeline: The six months that changed everything.
  4. Politics: Bob Woodward says it wasn't Trump's idea to restrict travel from China — Why new stimulus talks are at a "dead end" — Democrats to probe Trump appointees who allegedly interfered with CDC reports.
  5. Poll: Gen Z says it's taking the pandemic seriously.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow